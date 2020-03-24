IDC Announces Appointment of Vasant Rao as the New Managing Director for India

International Data Corporation (IDC ) announced the appointment of Vasant Rao as Managing Director for IDC India and South Asia, effective March 18, 2020. He will be based out of IDC’s Bengaluru office and will be reporting to Eva Au, Managing Director, IDC Asia/Pacific.

“India is a critical and strategically important market for IDC. Today, India’s growth is at an inflection point as it transitions from a services-led to a knowledge-based economy that is largely supported by 3rd Platform technologies. I am excited to have Vasant drive the development and growth of IDC’s operations in India and the South Asia market. With his rich experience and understanding of how technology plays an integral role in context to the business outcomes, IDC India is ready to enter the next phase of our growth,” said Eva Au, Managing Director, IDC Asia/Pacific.

Vasant is a senior management professional with a proven track record of building profitable businesses. Prior to joining IDC, he held multiple global leadership roles during his 10-year stint at Cognizant in the analytics, data science, and visualization domains and built award-winning IP based products. Most recently, Vasant was leading the Banking & Financial Services delivery for the North America AI & Analytics BU.

On his appointment, Vasant said, “I am really excited to lead IDC’s business in India and South Asia region when technology has become an integral part of Enterprises. Over the decades, IDC has been very well-respected because of its research quality, accuracy & deep market insights and knowledge. In the current era of digital transformation, IDC is often looked upon as the advisor of choice for both, the technology vendors and technology buyers. I look forward to working with the highly motivated & capable teams here at IDC to deliver value to our customers.”

IDC India with offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru has a strong team of local technology and industry analysts, as well as consulting talent complementing IDC’s Asia Pacific and international research expertise. The country team underpins IDC’s unrivaled global coverage with knowledge, expertise, and support, delivering insightful analysis and credible forecasts to help enterprises formulate sound business strategies. The multilingual and multicultural teams bring a deep understanding of industry and issues that affect the IT market.