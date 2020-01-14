IceWarp Wins Coveted CIO CHOICE 2020 Award for the Third Consecutive Year

IceWarp has been awarded the CIO CHOICE 2020Honour and Recognition as the most trusted brand in the Email Security.

The event witnessed a gathering of over 300 ICT leaders, wherein some of the country’s top-ranking CIOs took to the stage to confer the highly coveted recognition to the brands voted as the most preferred ICT partners.

Speaking on the recognition, Pramod Sharda – CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East said, “We are truly honoured and delighted to receive this recognition as a preferred brand in this space. Being voted by the CIO’s shows their continued trust and faith in us for 3 consecutive years. This also showcases our leadership in the Enterprise Email domain”.

“IceWarp’s capabilities in providing solutions as per Industry standards and requirements for SME’s and large enterprises across geographies and continuous innovation in technology have helped us achieve this feat. What sets us apart is the customization, flexibility & support that we offer to our customers. The value we bring to the customers is what CIO’s appreciate about”, added Sharda.

CIO CHOICE is the largest and online voting platform, where CIOs determine and choose the products that have earned their vote of confidence. There is a distinguished Advisory Panel, comprising of CIOs from across verticals, that guides the entire process, with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner.