IceWarp Wins CIO hearts again with coveted CIO CHOICE 2019,bags an award for Enterprise Email Category

IceWarp has been conferred the CIO CHOICE 2019 Honour and Recognition as the most preferred brand in the “Enterprise Email”. This prestigious recognition was presented at the exclusive Red Carpet Night, a celebration of innovation and excellence in the ICT ecosystem, produced by CORE Media.

With over 300 ICT leaders in attendance, CIO CHOICE, held at The Lalit, Mumbai, was a star-studded affair with some of the country’s most high-profile CIOs taking to the stage to confer the recognitions and applaud the brands voted as the most trusted ICT partners.

Now in its 7th year, the annual CIO CHOICE recognition focuses on ICT brands who showcase a continuous demand for excellence and form the bedrock of industry success. The recognition is bestowed on the basis of pan-India independent voting by CIOs.

CIO CHOICE is the largest and only online voting platform, where CIOs determine and choose the products that have earned their vote of confidence. When an ICT brand wins the CIO Choice recognition, it means that their product, service, or solution has been endorsed by CIOs.

There is a distinguished Advisory Panel, comprising of CIOs from across verticals, that guides the entire process, with KPMG as the Knowledge Partner.

Anoop Mathur, Founder and President, CORE Media, said, “Congratulations IceWarp for being honoured with the CIO CHOICE 2019 trust seal. CIO CHOICE is the ultimate testimony as it is a poll done with CIOs pan-India and that’s what finally matters as far as any brand or product goes, as it is the Voice of the Customer. The CIO CHOICE trust seal gives the assurance to enterprise CIOs to confidently engage with the recognised brand for the first time, helping both—ICT brands and CIOs.”

“We are truly humbled and delighted on yet again being chosen as a preferred brand in this space” said Pramod Sharda CEO at IceWarp. He further added “I am immensely grateful to the CIO community for their continued faith in us and helping us win, for 2 consecutive years. This also showcases our leadership in the Enterprise Email domain”