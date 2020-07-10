IceWarp to host a webinar on ways to integrate work from home & work from office

During these times of Covid-19 pandemic, working from home or working from the office, effective collaboration between teams is a must. IceWarp, a global leader for developing email communication and collaboration solutions in association with S3 Infrateck are hosting a free webinar for its customers on championing the Art of Co-ordination; work from home & work from office effectively.

The webinar will be addressed by Pramod Sharda – CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East. The event is expected to be an insightful session on how to co-ordinate routine business processes & achieve optimum teamwork. The attendees can get insights on:

• How to reduce the downtime while collaborating

• What are the right sets of tools to achieve cost-effectiveness in the time of crisis.

• How to effectively integrate work-from-home with work-from-office

It is a well-known fact that for effective teamwork one needs to focus on organization, team architecture, technology and network. Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, many companies adopted the idea of working from home to combat the economic crisis the country is facing. Many organizations managed to stay afloat by using various collaborative tools to stay connected to the employees as well as their clients.

IceWarp keeps on updating the features of its collaboration solution that have been under demand from customers. With continuous improvements of versions addressing key features, the company has recently launched Deep Castle, an end-to-end encrypted software solution that allows real-time collaborative editing and video calling in Beta.

S3 Infrateck is a Pune based organization with a highly experienced team of certified IT consultants. The team of consultants of S3 Infotech is highly experienced in the Domain of Complete email solutions, Infrastructure security products, Software licensing , and Hardware storage & services. S3 Infotech is also a partner of IceWarp.