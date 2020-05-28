IceWarp Organizes Webinar ‘Decoding the New Tomorrow’

The current dynamics of business have undergone major changes due to COVID-19 outbreak. This proves why it is important for companies to be prepared for the future. IceWarp, a global leader for developing email communication and collaboration solutions hosted a webinar on ‘Decoding the New Tomorrow’ for renowned IT leaders. The webinar witnessed the presence of an eminent panel of experts from across the industry that succeeded in providing insights and solutions for the audience. The topic of discussion that was taken up by the panel was based on ‘Modifications in ways to do business post Covid-19’.

Industry veterans including Ajay Bakshi, Global Transformation Leader, Xerox Technology Services, Sendil kumar Venkatesan; Vice President – IT, Novac Tech (Shriram Group); Prasad Pudipeddi, CIO & Head – Global IT CoE, Hafele India Private Limited and Dr. Suresh A Shan Philosophy in Computer Science Academic Vs Industry Researcher, Tec. Lead Architect were in attendance, they also carried out the panel discussion effortlessly for the audiences making them aware of the current scenario while providing insight.

‘Decoding the New Tomorrow’ highlighted the paradigm shifts in the business operations, specifically relating to employee health security and remote work culture which is expected to rise in the near future, it further dealt with emotional and mental stress of workforce in post Covid-19 scenario. Since efficient team collaboration more important today than ever, work from home becoming the new norm was also effectively discussed.

The Pre-Covid world was accustomed to function in a certain way; however, the ongoing pandemic makes us well aware that Post-Covid, business entities might have a difficult time adapting to remote functioning. It might be challenging in terms of technology, collaborative solutions and the skills of people in order to make the best use of those technologies mostly in small to medium business organizations.

During the Webinar a conclusive discussion occurred on all business processes and operations that would be completely digitalized and be beneficial in the long run. While Security breaches and data privacy is a major concern, collaborative solutions to fulfill the organization needs have become the need of the hour.

Commenting on the same, Pramod Sharda, CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East said, “We are grateful to be able to organise this webinar for our fellow attendees. It was an honour to host prominent figures from the IT industry that were able to attend the webinar while also being the panelists and withholding a remarkable panel discussion, making it a great success. We will continue to bring in such engaging and meaningful webinars and online events in near future as well.”

The webinar ‘Decoding the New Tomorrow’ emphasized on requirement of well-coordinated and standardized communication and collaborative systems and protocols to ensure clear and transparent communication with employees; role of decision makers in order to adapt newer and better business models to reduce costs and having a seamless work from home experience within organisations.