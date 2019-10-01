IceWarp Organized Exclusive Session for Partners in Goa

IceWarp recently conducted an Exclusive “Meet and Greet Session” for a few of its focused targeted partners in Goa.

The session was specifically organized to converse and target the numbers for the year 2020 of 1 million mailboxes for the Indian market in the coming times. Meanwhile, IceWarp is also contemplating at partners who can dedicatedly work for IceWarp and take it to the Enterprises.

During the session Pramod Sharda – CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East, spoke about the huge opportunity of services earning for partners where IceWarp contributes to the bottom line for the partner and give a huge value proposition against the other competitors in the market.

IceWarp has been largely focusing on providing cost-effective products for the Enterprises. They have been successfully able to acquire more than 800+ customers and aims to continue its goal to strengthen its footprints across the country.

IceWarp envisages continuous and comprehensive innovation considering current trends and requirements of more than 50,000 customers. Currently, IceWarp is investing heavily in the Indian market. Recently, the company has modeled a multi-million investment for cloud infrastructure at the Netmagic site in Mumbai.

In a span of 5 years, IceWarp has successfully joined forces with a number of small, medium and enterprise-level businesses and has entirely changed the concept of the way information is shared online via email platform/solutions.