IceWarp Names Orient Technologies as its Platinum Partner in India

IceWarp has announced its tie-up with Orient Technologies, a leading System Integrator and a premier Solution Provider in India’s IT space as its Platinum Partner in India. As part of this partnership, Orient Technologies will help its customers (both – SMBs & Enterprises) to adopt IceWarp Messaging and Collaboration solution across the region.

The tie-up aims in providing an exclusive experience of solutions from IceWarp. Customers working with Orient Technologies can customize their messaging and collaboration requirements by leveraging its deep experience in seamless migration, implementation and support.

Pramod Sharda – CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East comments; “In the past years, IceWarp has formed a credible list of clientele base in India. We are 100% a channel-driven company and currently, we are more aggressively pursuing a partner-driven model as our core business comes through these channel partners.”

IceWarp provides messaging, voice and collaboration solutions for small, medium and enterprise level businesses with unified communications being its major focus since inception in 2001.

“We are pleased to welcome Orient Technologies to our list of Platinum Partners in India. Orient’s rich experience in handling enterprise level mailing requirements will further help build the confidence within customers to choose a preferred Messaging and Collaboration partner for all their Unified Communications requirements.” added Sharda.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Orient Technologies Private Limited is a Platform Integrator (erstwhile System Integrator) which provides end to end IT solutions (Infrastructure, Applications & Services) to their customers spread across BFSI, Manufacturing, IT/ITeS, Government & PSU and SMB segment. The company is committed to achieve the client’s business objectives by delivering professional services & adopting innovative technologies.

Speaking on the collaboration, Ajay Sawant, Managing Director, Orient Technologies commented, “We are delighted to expand our engagement with IceWarp as it provides us with an opportunity to support the growth of our customers through the adoption of this technology. This partnership with IceWarp will go down as a key milestone in our stride and will further enrich our already expansive portfolio of enterprise solutions.”