IceWarp Launches New Version of Its Collaboration Suite in India

IceWarp announced the release of IceWarp 12.2. The new version brings a plethora of enhanced features aimed at further streamlining teamwork. As a highlight, this release includes TeamChat Mobile App, a companion to the proven TeamChat on the web and desktop enabling in-context collaboration in teams.

On the instant messaging front, the enhancements in IceWarp 12.2 include more reliable chat sync across multiple users’ devices through the implementation of XMPP Carbons protocol. This ensures that the user always sees exactly the same chat histories on all of their screens, both in the desktop IceWarp and in the mobile IceChat. To optimize email handling, IceWarp 12.2 supports email delegation, both in its web-based interface and in Microsoft Outlook 365 through the updated Outlook Sync.

Further new features include a redesigned Message Compose window with a streamlined way to add attachments, improved Outlook Sync installer to streamline deployment in enterprise Windows environments, support for screen sharing in Web Meetings under Mozilla Firefox, and audio and video calls in IceChat for Android. In addition, 12.2 marks a cloud-first release with an emphasis on easy migration to the cloud for existing customers.

“At IceWarp, we strive to push our boundaries with up-to-date solutions. With the launch of IceWarp 12.2, we aim to provide our customers with the latest cutting-edge technology especially the latest TeamChat Mobile with its email and chat integration will prove to be a much capable alternative to competing collaboration solutions for many of them,” commented Pramod Sharda, CEO – IceWarp India & Middle East.