IceWarp launches Deep Castle Software Solution

In the trying times when the pandemic has taken over the globe and social distancing is the only way out for survival. With a complete lockdown in action, most of the industries have migrated from the traditional mode of working to working from their respective homes, thus embracing technology in a fuller manner.

While Work From Home has become a reality for the majority of the industries, it requires a comprehensive platform/solution to carry out the same. Adding to the misery, there’s news of Data-breach though numerous Video-conferencing solutions and has now turned into an everyday affair compromising the Data and Privacy Policy. In order to combat the same and to offer the best and the safest experiences, IceWarp, a global messaging and collaboration solutions provider has launched Deep Castle, an end-to-end encrypted software solution that allows real-time collaborative editing and video calling in Beta.

With Gen 1, Deep Castle is ushering in a new era for IceWarp. As the first step towards a deeply interconnected future, Deep Castle Gen 1 allows one to collaborate in real-time for documents, spreadsheets, and presentations with colleagues across the world. In addition, it enables all users to get access to a beta version of the new video calling feature. It further integrates video calls into Team Chats; adding WebFlow integrations with 3rd party services enhancing security capabilities.

Features of Deep Castle Gen 1:

Video calling in beta

Collaborative Document Editing

Integrates Video-calls into Team Chats

Full-text search

End-to-End Encrypted

While Deep Castle Gen 1 is live now, Gen 2 is all set to be made available to the customers later this year. Gen-2 would run in a hybrid cloud arrangement for both cloud and on-premises customers. While core services such as Mail will continue running on the infrastructure of the user’s choice, Web Documents and integrations with third-party services will be handled by IceWarp’s cloud.

IceWarp’s Cloud will serve as a run-time environment enabling seamless experience with zero administration overhead. Deep Castle Gen-2 will have upgraded features; TeamChat Cloud-based video calls would help connect to up to 25 users at once with a provision to record the calls.

Speaking on the launch, Pramod Sharda, CEO – IceWarp India & Middle East commented, “Access to personalized video conferencing software is a necessity to work from home which is the current need-of-the-hour. However, the news of Data-breach through numerous Video-conferencing solutions is now an everyday affair. We at IceWarp believe in protecting our customer’s data and thus are elated to introduce Deep Castle the latest version upgrade for IceWarp with end-to-end encryption and state of art features. We also intend to bring in Generation 2 and Generation 3 sometime soon to add sophisticated security capabilities to the mix. We also have further enhancements in the works, which we’ll announce later.”