IceWarp Appoints Comprint Tech as its SMB Distribution Partner

IceWarp, a global messaging and collaboration solutions provider announced the tie-up with Comprint Tech Solutions, as its SMB distribution partner. Comprint Solutions will be responsible for handling IceWarp’s silver partners and less than 500 mailboxes segment. The company is focusing on building a strong SMB partner ecosystem across India.

The tie-up aims to provide an elite experience of solutions from IceWarp and pan India distribution. The company would be channeling through Mumbai and would be directly taking care of the after-sales queries and support of IceWarp solutions for the SMB segment.

Commenting on the appointment, Pramod Sharda – CEO, IceWarp India & Middle East said, “We are pleased to welcome Comprint Tech Solutions as our SMB Distribution Partner in India, the partnership would help us effectively and efficiently reaching our customers and strengthen our footprint in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Pankaj Sancheti, Director at Comprint Tech Solutions said, “We are delighted to expand our engagement with IceWarp. It is our endeavor to take IceWarp’s distribution to the smallest parts of India and make their Solutions available at a wider spectrum to its resellers & retailers.”

Headquartered in Mumbai, Comprint Tech Solutions is in the business of computers for more than two and a half-decade (Since 1993). The company has been offering a wide array of products and services like Distribution (HP & IBM/Lenovo, Dell Server Options), Lease & Rental services of IT assets, IT staffing, Server, Storage upgrades, Asset recovery, Storage solutions & much more. The company is prolifically working with prominent Corporate Clients, System Integrators, OEM’s, Dealers and Resellers as their valued customers all across India.

Recently, IceWarp had announced the release of IceWarp 12.2, the latest version of its email and productivity suite for businesses of all sizes. With this launch the company has significantly streamlined its cloud infrastructure, making 12.2 available as a reliable cloud service for both new and existing customers added interoperability with Outlook 365, and created TeamChat Mobile which provides users all the features and benefits of the desktop TeamChat in the form of a mobile app for both iOS and Android.