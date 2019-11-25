IceWarp Announces Strategic Partnership with Pentagon Systems

IceWarp announced its tie-up with Pentagon Systems& Services Pvt. Ltd. (PSSPL) as its Strategic Partner, recognizing the company’s expertise in providing world-class IT solutions and services that enhance the business growth.

With this partnership, the company will assist its customers to adopt IceWarp Messaging and Collaboration solutions across the region. The company aims to provide an elite experience to its customers by solutioning their messaging and collaboration requirements and provide a deep experience in seamless migration, implementation and support.

Channelling through Mumbai, the company uses technology — including hardware, software, services and cloud solutions — to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs.

Commenting on the appointment, Anita Kukreja, Head Marketing & Channel Sales at IceWarp India said, “We are very pleased to welcome PSSPL to our list of Partners in India. Through this partnership, IceWarp aims to expand and strengthen its footprints in India by providing a rich experience to its customers and address enterprise-level mailing requirements”

PSSPL is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, extensively in India providing innovative IT solutions, IT infrastructure management services, server, storage virtualization technologies & facility management services.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sairaman Mudaliar – Co-founder & Director at PSSPL said, “We are delighted to expand our engagement with IceWarp. It is our endeavor to support the growth of our customers through the adoption of this technology and further enrich our already expansive portfolio of enterprise solutions.”