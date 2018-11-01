iBall launches High Speed Solid-State Drive Storage, Phantom

iBall, a brand known for its innovative and latest technology devices, stands true to its testimony and enters in to new category of storage space of Solid-State Drives. It announced the launch of ‘Phantom’ 2.5″ Solid-State Drive giving users incredibly smooth experience with high speed storage guaranteed. iBall Phantom SSD are available in 120 GB, 240 GB and 480 GB capacities.

Equipped with the new-generation 3D NAND Flash and turbo-boost SLC Cache technology, iBall Phantom SSD makes a dramatic improvement in the performance of the PC system. Bringing seamless data transfer, reduced loading time and faster boot up, the iBall Phantom SSD enhances work productivity.

Bringing the true power, it gives 10x faster boot-up time, shutdowns and application response. The boot-up drastically reduce loading time and ensure seamless transitions and transfer times, as compared to conventional hard drives, making it more reliable and durable. Being shock-proof and vibration proof with no moving parts, the SSD is armed with TRIM Command, Error Correction Code, RAID Capability and SMART system to ensure data transmission performance and reliability.

Sturdy like the Phantom, the SSD comes with brilliant read speed of up to 500 MB, write speed of up to 430 MB for 120 GB and up to 500MB/s for 240 GB and 480 GB, making it ideal for desktops and notebooks. The SSD not only improves work productivity but also works faster with high resolution and rich graphics of images and videos just as easy as a click.