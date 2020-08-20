HyperX Releases Alloy Origins Core Mechanical Gaming Keyboard & Pulsefire Raid Mouse

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, announced the release of the Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboards and the Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse. The Alloy Origins Core mechanical keyboards feature the new tactile HyperX Aqua mechanical switches built for performance and longevity with an 80 million click rating. Both keyboards include RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels.

The Pulsefire Raid RGB is an ergonomic mouse designed for gamers who need additional buttons for key binding or to execute a variety of commands. Pulsefire Raid is designed for accurate, fluid and responsive tracking, without acceleration, featuring 11 programmable buttons and a Pixart 3389 sensor for accuracy and speed with settings up to 16,000 DPI. Customizable6 native DPI settings allow gamers to monitor settings with an LED indicator. In addition, the mouse includes Omron switches with 20M click reliability. Advanced customization with HyperX NGENUITY allows gamers to set macros, adjust DPI and customize RGB lighting effects.

The Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboards include an aluminum body with an aircraft-grade brushed finished for durability and stability, plus a space-saving layout to maximize desktop real estate for mouse movement. The Alloy Origins Core tenkeyless gaming keyboard is geared for users seeking a compact form factor and more room for mouse movements. Both keyboards are supported by HyperX NGENUITY software with advanced customization features for lighting, macros and customable per-key lighting effects. The USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is also detachable on both designs.

“We are excited to introduce our second HyperX-branded switch as we expand our full-sized and tenkeyless gaming keyboards lineup to include our HyperX Aqua tactile switches,” said HyperX. “The Alloy Origins Core keyboards are built to provide users with performance, reliability and features designed to enhance the overall gaming experience.”

Alloy Origins Core keyboards feature Custom Game Mode, allowing users to enable and disable macro keys, as well as assign and store keys in the macro library. With on-board memory, users may save up to three of their Alloy Origins profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting, full N-key rollover and three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect positioning. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core keyboard with HyperX Aqua switches and the Pulsefire Raid Gaming Mouse is available through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets.