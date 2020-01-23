HyperX Launches Its Quadcast Microphone in India For Streamers and Casters

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, announced the launch of the HyperX QuadCastTM microphone in India for streaming and audio recording. HyperX QuadCast features a built-in anti-vibration shock mount and offers four polar pattern choices, gain control, a built-in pop filter, and a tap-to-mute feature that indicates the mute status by turning off the red LED lighting. This microphone will now be available at an MRP of INR 14,900 through HyperX’s network of retail and e-tail outlets.

Capturing clear and consistent audio via USB, HyperX Quadcast offers four polar patterns: stereo, omnidirectional, cardioid, and bidirectional for flexibility in audio capture, and utilizes a built-in internal pop filter designed to reduce noise for clearer voice quality.

The QuadCast comes with a stand featuring a built-in anti-vibration shock mount, quick gain control and a 3.5mm headphone output for live mic monitoring. The QuadCast microphone offers multi-device chat program compatibility and is certified by Discord and TeamSpeak. The included mount adapter fits both 3/8″ and 5/8″ thread sizes and is compatible with most stands and boom arms. The QuadCast microphone is designed to meet the exacting demands of PC, PlayStation 4, and Mac for professional or aspiring streamers.

“Over the years, HyperX has become synonymous with gaming. Our continued efforts have created a range of high-performing peripherals for gamers,” said HyperX. “With the introduction of the HyperX QuadCast microphone, our team is showing its continued dedication to gamers, streamers and casters alike.”