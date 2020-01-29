HyperX Launches FURY Ultra RGB Gaming Mouse Pad in India

HyperX launched its FURY Ultra RGB gaming mouse pad in India. The FURY Ultra mouse pad features a radiant 360-degree RGB light ring and light bar that is customizable with HyperX NGENUITY software. The gaming surface utilizes a micro-textured hard surface with anti-slip rubber base that offers performance, speed and stability. The new product is now available in leading etail and retail stores at an MRP of INR 6,490.

“With the Fury Ultra RGB mousepad been unveiled at CES, HyperX is happy to launch it in India to cater to enthusiast PC gamers.” said HyperX. “This mousepad lets the user customize lighting and set up effects for each of the 20 LEDs with the HyperX NGENUITY Software.”