HyperX Launches FURY DDR4 RGB Memory Modules in India

HyperX announced the launch of its FURY DDR4 RGB memory modules India. The new memory kits are cost effective, high-performance upgrades for Intel and AMD’s latest platforms. They feature Plug N Play3, which enables automatic memory overclocking at standard DDR4 1.2V settings. They also feature Intel XMP-ready profiles optimized for Intel’s latest platform. The FURY DDR4 RGB memory range is now available with speeds of up to 3466MHz, as 8GB and 16GB single modules and in kits of two and four with 16GB, 32GB and 64GB capacities.

The HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB comes equipped with an LED light bar with fluid RGB lighting effects2 and utilizes HyperX Infrared Sync, which allows the modules to remain synchronized. The memory is compatible with lighting control software from a range of motherboard vendors, including ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and MSI Mystic Light Sync. Additional information about software and motherboard compatibility is available online at respective partner websites. FURY DDR4 RGB memory is also compatible with HyperX NGENUITY software.

“The HyperX team is excited to expand our FURY DDR4 RGB lineup for the next generation of PC enthusiasts who continually want the absolute best performance possible from their system,” said HyperX. “These new models featuring a fully customizable RGB style with HyperX performance DDR4 make for the ultimate pairing.”

One hundred percent factory tested at speed and backed by a lifetime warranty, the dependable FURY DDR4 offers the best of both worlds with extreme performance and reliability.