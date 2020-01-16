HyperX Launches Alloy Origins Core Tenkeyless RGB Mechanical Gaming Keyboard

HyperX launches a new product to its award-winning lineup of gaming keyboards – HyperX Alloy Origins Core. Featuring HyperX Red mechanical switches, the new keyboard is built for performance and longevity with a shorter actuation point and 80 million click rating. The new HyperX Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboard is now available at leading retail and e-tail outlets. It is backed by a limited two-year warranty with HyperX support.

Alloy Origins Core maximizes desktop real estate with a space-saving tenkeyless layout for ultimate mouse movement. The keyboard features RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels to enhance gaming, day or night. For added durability, stability and flexibility, Alloy Origins Core is built with a full aircraft-grade aluminum body and the USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is detachable.

“HyperX is excited to release the new Alloy Origins Core featuring HyperX red mechanical switches,” said HyperX. “The Alloy Origins Core was designed specifically for TKL keyboard fans, offering gamers a highperformance HyperX RGB tenkeyless keyboard option.”

Alloy Origins Core features a Custom Game Mode, allowing users to choose which keys are enabled and disabled. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the macro library and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect positioning. Equipped with HyperX NGENUITY software, Alloy Origins Core offers advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable per-key lighting effects1. With on-board memory, users may save up to three of their Alloy Origins Core profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. The keyboard also includes 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover.