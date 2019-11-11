HyperX Launched Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, Alloy Origins

HyperX announced the launch of HyperX keyboard switches and the HyperX Alloy Origins gaming keyboard in India. The first HyperX keyboard switch released to the market is a linear HyperX Red mechanical switch, built for performance and longevity with a shorter actuation point and 80 million click rating. The HyperX Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard is the first full-sized gaming keyboard built with HyperX switches and features RGB exposed backlit keys for brighter illumination with radiant lighting effects and five adjustable brightness levels to enhance gaming, day or night. The HyperX Alloy Origins is available for INR 11,990 (MRP) in leading retail and e-tail outlets.

Alloy Origins includes an aluminum body with an aircraft-grade brushed finish for durability and stability, plus a space-saving layout to maximize desktop real estate for ultimate mouse movement. Alloy Origins comes with HyperX NGENUITY software with advanced customization features for lighting and macros, including simple customizable per-key lighting effects. The USB Type-C to USB Type-A keyboard cable is also detachable.

Alloy Origins features Custom Game Mode, allowing users to choose which keys are enabled and disabled. Macro keys can be assigned and stored in the macro library and users can choose from three adjustable keyboard angles for perfect positioning. With on-board memory, users may save up to three of their Alloy Origins profiles for on-the-go gaming using HyperX NGENUITY software. Other features include 100 percent anti-ghosting and full N-key rollover.

“HyperX invested two years developing a series of key switches with features and design specifications required by gamers and is excited to bring the branded switches to the gaming market,” said HyperX. “With our new switches, the new Alloy Origins mechanical gaming keyboard will meet the needs of gamers looking for a linear red style switch rated at 80 million clicks per key.”