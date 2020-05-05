Hyperx chosen as memory provider for New Omen Desktop PCS

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., announced it is the high-performance base memory provider for HP’s new OMEN Desktops and upgrades. HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB or FURY DDR4 memory will be integrated into the OMEN 25L and OMEN 30L Desktops and are fully upgradable.

“HyperX is excited to provide high-performance gaming-grade memory for the new OMEN Desktops,” said Larry Gonzales, sales and marketing VP, HyperX. “Gaming enthusiasts expect the best and OMEN exemplifies a collaborative attitude to provide quality and reliable memory to satisfy gamers’ performance needs.”

The OMEN Desktops will come with HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB 3200Mhz memory up to 32GB. HyperX FURY DDR4 RGB is known for its high-quality performance, reliability, and style, with RGB lighting that runs the length of the module for smooth and stunning effects. The memory features Plug N Play automatic overclocking and is AMD Ready for Ryzen. HyperX previously announced supporting HP as the main memory provider for the OMEN Obelisk Desktop.