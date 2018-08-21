HyperX Appoints ACRO as National Distributor for Peripherals in India

HyperX announced the appointment of Acro Engineering Company, as a National Distributor for all its peripherals in India. HyperX has created a niche for itself in the gaming industry for its best-in-class gaming peripherals and legendary service. With this partnership, the brand aims to cover a larger region in India with multiple channels and provide quality gaming experience to a much larger audience.

Acro Engineering Company (Acro),which was founded in 1981 as part of the 40-year-old SMC group, is a well-known distributor in the gaming community and the channel network. It has a strong distribution network in more than 13 States and has partnered with more than 4200 counters across India. Their presence in the industry and understanding of the community is a true value addition for HyperX’s vision to grow in the country. The partnership will benefit both parties to service more customers with the best quality experience and after sales service.

Commenting on this appointment, Vishal Parekh, Marketing Director, HyperX and Kingston Technology India said, “We have been looking to further strengthen our distribution network and we are happy to appoint Acro as the second national distributor for HyperX peripherals. Their strong connection with both, traditional and modern channel partners will be a good value addition to HyperX’s power packed arsenal.”

Himanshu Jain, CEO, Acro Engineering Company said, “We have spent decades with the Gaming Industry in India. It’s a great pleasure for us here at AEC to work alongside with a brand that is equally as passionate about the ‘High-Performance Computing’ and the ‘Gaming & eSports’ sector. We have great plans together with HyperX and look forward to a very bright future ahead.”