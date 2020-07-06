HyperX and Champion Athleticwear Announce Second Apparel Drop – The Reflective Collection

HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, announced the HyperX x Champion® Reflective Collection, an exclusive limited-edition apparel collection drop with Champion® Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919. The reflective, logoed collection includes a black t-shirt and fleece hoodie, and for the first time, slides. The line features a unique heat transfer application that illuminates the design when reflecting light.

This is HyperX’s first international apparel launch and it will be available in over 100 countries, providing fans with a stylish way to be their authentic self with freedom of expression through apparel and to display their passion, individualism and uniqueness. The new collection features a custom logo treatment that utilizes custom reflective heat transfer application. The reflective logo treatment is designed to capture the brilliance of light and reflects light back to its source.

“The first collaboration of the gaming-inspired capsule collection between HyperX and Champion was a runaway success,” said Susan Yang, APAC marketing director, HyperX. “It was apparent the community craved more unique designs from the minds of HyperX and the Champion brand. With this newest collection we hoped to tap into that same spirit of classic design with an exclusive twist – this time featuring a custom reflective treatment which illuminates beautifully once light shines on it. This concept pairs especially well with the Cloud Alpha S headset and HyperX RGB peripherals, while maintaining a tasteful and timeless style that is synonymous with Champion® Athleticwear’s aesthetic.”

“Champion® Athleticwear is thrilled to partner with HyperX on this distinctive limited edition collection. This innovative design gives us a new way to connect with Champion fans who love gaming,” said David Robertson, Director Champion Global Brand Marketing. “Through this partnership and expanded product line with HyperX, we look forward to further engaging with the gaming community.”

The HyperX x Champion® Reflective Collection will be available for purchase at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 9 through Champion.com. The clothing items in the line are available in a range of unisex sizes from S – XXL, with the cotton t-shirt retailing for $35 and the Powerblend® fleece hoodie retailing for $80. The slides are available in Men’s S – XL for $45.