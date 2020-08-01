Huawei Works with Carriers to Power New ICT Infra Based on 5G + Cloud + AI

In the Cloud & AI Session at the Better World Summit 2020, Huawei announced that it will continuously work with global carriers to build new ICT infrastructure that runs on innovative 5G, cloud, and AI technologies to enable intelligent transformation across numerous industries. Also at this event, China Telecom shared how they develop differentiated 5G + cloud + AI service capabilities based on cloud-network synergy, and introduced the latest application practices. Jacqueline Shi, President of Huawei International Cloud & AI Business Dept, delivered a speech 5G + Cloud + AI: Power New ICT Infrastructure. Ms. Shi said, “Industry customers have prominent requirements for cloud-based and intelligent office and production systems. Carriers need to build their own or collaborate with others to introduce cloud and AI capabilities as soon as possible. This will help drive the readiness of their 5G operation and business to achieve 5G commercial success.”

Also in attendance was Hu Zhiqiang, General Manager of the Cloud Computing Branch of China Telecom. According to Mr. Hu, “Huawei’s partnership with China Telecom has lasted many years. We have completed multiple success cases using innovative 5G, cloud, and AI products that have helped achieve win-win results with our customers. China Telecom knows that cloud-network synergy is the core of the new ICT infrastructure, and has developed e-Cloud featuring premium capabilities. In terms of industry services, the China Telecom e-Cloud is in a prime position to reap the opportunities brought by 5G. The high bandwidth and slicing features of 5G can create more new service scenarios, which in turn need to be carried by stronger network and require more advanced services found in AI and the cloud.”

In terms of 5G operation readiness, 5G brings new challenges to traditional operation support platforms as well as carriers’ internal service platform. Not only will the quantity and complexity of call detail records and network and service management greatly increase, but the processing capability required by services will increase dramatically. In addition, the operation support platform needs to match service processes of different industries. The platform that mainly serves the end customer needs to be upgraded to cover all scenarios of consumers and enterprise customers. Huawei uses cloud services and cloud resource pools to build architectural innovation capabilities, implementing flexible resource scheduling and sharing over a much larger scope.