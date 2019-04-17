Huawei Held Global Analyst Summit on ‘Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent World’

Huawei held its 16th annual Global Analyst Summit in Shenzhen, China. The theme of this year’s summit was “Building a Fully Connected, Intelligent World”. Huawei was joined by more than 680 industry and financial analysts, key opinion leaders, and media representatives from across a range of industries, including telecoms, Internet, and finance. Together, they discussed how to build a fully connected, intelligent world through continuous innovation.

Ken Hu, Huawei’s Deputy Chairman, shared the company’s insight into industry trends and strategic determination, saying, “The intelligent world is already here. We can touch it. The ICT industry is currently facing unprecedented development opportunities.” Hu also noted that 5G is being deployed much faster than expected, and 5G device development is matching 5G network development for the first time in history. According to Huawei’s forecasts, by 2025, the world will have 2.8 billion 5G users. To support these large numbers of users, Huawei aims to develop simple, powerful, and intelligent networks, to continuously create value for its customers.

The wide adoption of AI is accelerating cloud adoption in enterprises. As part of Huawei’s larger market position, Hu explained, they consider cloud competition to actually be AI competition. Hu said, “With our strategic investment in AI, we are confident that we will lead in the race in the new cloud track.”

The digital consumer experience is being fragmented as more devices and applications become available. Huawei has already taken steps to give consumers the intelligent and seamless digital experience they want across all scenarios. All of these services, Hu described, greatly enable service search.

Hu stressed that Huawei will continue to pursue innovation, and that the company will not only invest for the present, but more importantly, for the future. He said that Huawei does not just pursue commercial success; it will lead industry development and drive social progress. Huawei’s ultimate goal is to bring the benefits of a fully connected, intelligent world to more people, homes, and organizations. William Xu, Director of the Board and President of the Institute of Strategic Research of Huawei, announced that Huawei is moving into the era of “Innovation 2.0”.

“Connectivity, computing, and cloud will be the underlying infrastructure of the intelligent world, and AI will power this new world,” said David Wang, Huawei Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of Investment Review Board, and President of ICT Strategy & Marketing. “Looking to the future, we will redefine Moore’s law and challenge the Shannon limit to deliver the world’s best connectivity, and redefine the computing architecture to make computing power more accessible, more affordable. We will also build the best hybrid cloud for industry digitization, and use full-stack, all-scenario AI solutions to make AI pervasive.”