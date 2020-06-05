Huawei FusionServer Pro 2288H V5 Passes VMware vSphere 7.0 Certification

Huawei recently announced that the FusionServer Pro 2288H V5 and other servers have passed the latest VMware vSphere 7.0 compatibility certification. VMware vSphere 7.0 provides enterprise applications with three advantages: simplified lifecycle management, native security and control, and application acceleration. With these advantages, VMware vSphere 7.0 helps enterprises build intelligent virtualization platforms to accelerate digital transformation.

Huawei FusionServer Pro 2288H V5 is a 2U rack server that can be configured with two latest Intel® Xeon® Cascade Lake Refresh processors. FusionServer Pro 2288H V5 is widely used for cloud computing, virtualization, database, and big data applications. It provides 24 DDR4 memory slots and 10 PCIe expansion slots and can be configured with 28 NVMe SSDs, 20 3.5-inch drives, or 31 2.5-inch drives as local storage. In addition, it integrates Huawei’s innovative technologies such as Dynamic Energy Management Technology (DEMT), Boot Speedup Storage Technology (BSST), and Fault Diagnosis & Management (FDM) to more effectively reduce the operating expense and improve the return on investment.

FusionServer Pro 2288H V5 provides an extraordinary virtualization platform solution for enterprises. It leverages the latest technologies of VMware vSphere 7.0 to transform data centers into simplified cloud-based O&M environments with compelling speed, security, and simplicity.