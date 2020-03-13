Huawei Enable AI and Hybrid Cloud Implementing Multi-Tenant Data Center Architecture Transformation

Huawei held its global Industrial Digital Transformation Conference. It was held via live streaming connecting guests from across the world including UK, Switzerland, USA, Germany and Italy with the theme “Hi, Intelligent World”. On July 27, the MTDC forum was broadcast online.

Data centers have gradually become the core of the ecosystem construction in the Internet service industry. As more and more customers choose the hybrid cloud strategy and raise higher expectations on deployment and O&M, the multi-tenant data center architecture transformation becomes the only way to ensure the agility of services in the Internet service industry and meet the SLA of customers in the digital era.

The forum discussed the development ecosystem and construction trend of the Internet service industry, proposed the new-generation multi-tenant data center architecture based on hybrid cloud and AI, and released the next-generation data center products FusionDC 2.0 and Brand-New 100 kW High Power Density UPS Power Module . Huawei will help data centers transform into the next golden age.

Deng Jiang, GM, ISP Global Business, Huawei, delivered a speech on the ecosystem and trend of the Internet industry. In the speech, he talked about the three industry trends of internet access all-optical, multi-cloud DC architecture, and service diversification, and the industry ecosystem that is transforming to multiple domains. Huawei provides various one-stop ICT solutions for customers in various segments of the Internet service industry, including the unified deployment and management solution for ISP customers, one-stop cloud DC construction solution for MTDC customers, flexible hybrid cloud deployment solution for MSP customers, and AI-inside storage, computing, and network products for OTT customers, facilitates agile service rollout.

From 2010 to 2019, the data center industry has experienced a decade of prosperity. With the rapid development of new technologies such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, big data, and 5G, data centers are entering the next golden era. The gradual failure of Moore’s Law provides great opportunities for computing architecture innovation. The fourth technical revolution driven by AI has arrived. Joy Huang, VP of Huawei Cloud & AI BG, delivered a keynote speech on “AI and hybrid cloud reshape multi-tenant data center architecture”. He proposed three trends in data center evolution in the digital economy era: computing architecture innovation, AI, and hybrid cloud.

The computing architecture is evolving from chip-level innovation to system-level innovation and then to data center-level innovation. Multiple service scenarios, such as big data, distributed storage, and databases, will benefit from the continuously optimized system architecture, greatly improving performance and efficiency. In addition, the continuous development of AI drives the evolution of data centers to the next phase. It is estimated that by 2025, the AI load in data centers will reach over 80%. More and more AI products are required to meet the increasing AI load requirements. With the continuous improvement of AI technologies, data centres will gradually evolve from single-domain digitalization (O&M, energy saving, and operation) to full-lifecycle digitalization (planning, construction, O&M, and optimization).