HUAWEI CLOUD Expands its Partner Network with Infosys

HUAWEI CLOUD and Infosys signed a memorandum on strategic cooperation to help enterprise customer’s transition quickly to the digital cloud. As part of the agreement, Infosys will join the HUAWEI CLOUD Partner Network (HCPN) and the two companies will develop new cloud solutions leveraging HUAWEI CLOUD and Infosys products and services to help customers securely adopt innovative cloud-based systems for their enterprise workloads.

The HCPN is a global partner program designed to help HCPN partners build success on HUAWEI CLOUD by providing valuable services, and technical, marketing and management support. The HCPN also enables HUAWEI CLOUD customers to identify high-quality HCPN partners who deliver value-added services and solutions on HUAWEI CLOUD.

By the end of 2018, the number of HCPN partners exceeded 6,000 and through cooperation with these partners HUAWEI CLOUD has added 2,800 applications which are available in 40 availability zones in 23 geographical regions across the globe including Asia Pacific, China, Russia, and South Africa.

“With more than 30 years of experience in building ICT infrastructure and a deep understanding of the enterprise market, we believe Huawei has the capabilities to provide, secure, sustainable and innovative cloud services to wide-ranging industries, enabling our clients to accelerate cloud migration and drive business growth. We hope to further expand the HCPN partner ecosystem by identifying and developing partners such as Infosys with deep consulting expertise. Through our collaboration, we will ensure smooth project delivery, optimize operational costs, reduce transformational risks and create business value for our clients,” said Edward Deng, President of Huawei Cloud Global Market.

“Combining HUAWEI CLOUD’s product innovation and Infosys’ strengths in next-generation digital services, we will help our clients accelerate their transition to the cloud. As part of this engagement, we will provide a suite of technologies hosted on HUAWEI CLOUD, such as workload migration solutions including SAP and other enterprise workloads,” said Ravi Kumar S., President, Infosys.

