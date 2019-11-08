HPE Strengthens Partner Ready Program to Help Partners Capitalize on HPE as-a-Service Opportunity

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced enhancements to the HPE Partner Ready Program that allow partners to customize their approach to developing enablement, achieving profitability and establishing differentiation in the market. These program updates optimize the partner experience and empower partners to further accelerate engagement and growth of HPE GreenLake, the differentiated edge-to-cloud as-a-Service offering from HPE. The new HPE Partner Ready Program is based on partner feedback and is designed to deliver consistency through a stable and predictable program framework, compensation model and membership acceleration.

The FY20 HPE Partner Ready Program enables partners to personalize how they engage and leverage resources with HPE in order to best meet the needs of their clients and continue winning in the marketplace. With HPE, partners can invest in what matters the most to them – pursuing new business, accelerating growth with existing customers, or both. The expansion of the HPE Partner Ready Program includes the following benefits to partners:

• Maximize partner experience: A full suite of programs and tools help partners close deals faster, including easily accessible HPE demo capabilities, competitive and instant pricing from first request with the option for differentiated pricing via deal registration, and faster time to partner on boarding.

• Enhanced enablement opportunities: Partners can further develop solution mastery through self-selected, progressive continuous learning paths, competency curricula, and new technical certifications.

• Accelerated rewards and recognition: Partners will receive special pricing from the day of on boarding and protect margins while selling across the whole HPE portfolio. Increased benefits are available to partners selling into new customers and/or selling innovative solutions to existing customers. Partners will also work towards new HPE Tech Pro Community rewards and continuous learning badges.

“We recognize partners as the heroes of our business and appreciate the important role they play as an extension of our own sales and technical teams,” said, Joybrata Mukherjee, Director – Channel, SI, Alliances and Service Providers, HPE India. “Together, HPE and our partners are seizing on the unique opportunity to deliver transformative as-a-Service solutions to customers worldwide. The HPE partner community has become a powerful force in driving the terrific growth of HPE GreenLake, and our updated Partner Ready program is designed to provide them with an unmatched combination of sales and field enablement, and financial incentives and rewards, to help them continue to serve customers and grow their business.”

HPE GreenLake is a unique as-a-Service offering that provides customers with greater agility, flexibility, control and choice in driving their digital strategies. This differentiated offering resonates with the market – and today HPE GreenLake is one of the fastest growing businesses in HPE, with over 740 customers worldwide.

HPE first enabled partners to sell HPE GreenLake three years ago, and the channel is now a powerful and growing ecosystem that is helping HPE rapidly scale the as-a-Service business. The HPE GreenLake channel business has grown over 300 percent and 500 partners have active HPE GreenLake deals.

“HPE GreenLake is an exciting solution for us. I can now differentiate the solutions that I’m selling to my clients by being able to provide clients with a flexible model when we look at their infrastructure,” said Xara Tran, CEO & Chairman, Champions of Change. “HPE GreenLake allows us to have ongoing conversations with the clients we work with and play important roles in their digital transformation journey. We’re not just a transactional reseller; we’ve become a fully integrated technology partner.”