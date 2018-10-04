HPE Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Data Protection With New Solutions for HPE Nimble Storage and HPE 3PAR

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced new hybrid cloud data protection and copy data management solutions for its storage portfolio. These new capabilities increase the simplicity, performance and agility of data life cycle management for private and public clouds, reducing unplanned downtime and data loss:

Next generation of HPE StoreOnce backup appliance portfolio, which provides flash speed data protection in the data center and cost-efficient archive and disaster recovery in the cloud. HPE Recovery Manager Central (RMC) 6.0, now extending integrated data protection and copy data management to HPE Nimble Storage. HPE StoreOnce with Commvault software integration, enabling seamless backup to the cloud, HPE GreenLake Backup enhanced with next-generation HPE StoreOnce and Commvault software integration

As the engine of digital transformation, data is an organization’s most valuable currency. The ability to gain actionable insights and unlock the economic value of data is critical for driving business outcomes. However, managing and protecting that data is increasingly challenging. Exploding data growth, demanding service level agreement (SLA) requirements, and an evolving threat landscape are putting pressure on IT to embrace an intelligent storage approach to protecting applications across their private and public cloud estate.

“Businesses need a built-for-cloud approach to data protection and copy data management on premises and in the cloud for simple and efficient data mobility,” said Vikram K, Senior Director, Hybrid IT, HPE India. “The solutions and services announced today enable HPE 3PAR and HPE Nimble Storage customers to effortlessly orchestrate intelligent, multi-tiered data protection from on premises arrays to the public cloud – driven by policy and business need.”