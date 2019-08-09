HPE ProLiant Shatters 37 World Records

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announces it has delivered 37 world-record benchmark results, establishing undisputed performance and efficiency leadership with the new HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 servers equipped with the 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processor.

Eclipsing previous virtualization performance records by as much as 321 percent1 and power efficiency records by 28 percent2, the new HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 servers deliver results that redefine value and economics across virtualization, cloud, enterprise infrastructure and data-intensive workloads.

“Customers today are looking for workload-optimized systems that create new experiences, new opportunities and new value,” said Rajesh Dhar, Senior Director, Hybrid IT, HPE India.“Building on the innovation of the HPE ProLiant family, the new HPE ProLiant DL325 and HPE ProLiant DL385 with 2nd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors unlock new levels of workload optimization, security and automation, providing our customers with a clear and fast path to positive business outcomes.”

“The 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors have set the new standard for the modern datacenter with world-record performance and a breakthrough architecture, delivering powerful real-world results for a range of workloads,” said, Forrest Norrod, senior vice president and general manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group, AMD. “We are extremely proud to continue our relationship with HPE, a foundational partner for AMD EPYC, with their latest platforms. The HPE ProLiant servers based on 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors will unleash new levels of performance and deliver exceptional TCO to customers looking to transform their datacenter.”