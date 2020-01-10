HPE Opens IoT Customer Experience Center in Bengaluru

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the launch of a Customer Experience Center (CEC) in Bengaluru to offer cutting-edge IoT solutions to customers and partners from across industries. The facility was inaugurated by Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT & BT, Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka in the presence of Shri Prashant Kumar Mishra, Director, Department of IT & BT and MD, KITS, Government of Karnataka; and Som Satsangi, MD – India, HPE.

This CEC is part of the $500m investment into India announced by HPE in July 2019 and is built on a 20,000 sq. ft. area. The state-of-art CEC will provide customers globally with access to cutting-edge IoT technologies to develop sophisticated solutions across agriculture, automotive, healthcare, intelligent manufacturing, security, smart cities, smart grid and smart transportation.

The CEC also demonstrates proof of concepts using IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) technologies. Collectively, these capabilities can be leveraged by private and public organizations to propel the growth of local economies.

Dr. E.V. Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT & BT, Science and Technology, Government of Karnataka said, “The CEC is an impressive facility and the government is keen to leverage innovative solutions based on emerging technologies in developing smart cities and smart infrastructure.”

“IoT is already enabling a wide range of critical services across areas including healthcare, smart cities, and transportation,” said Som Satsangi, MD – India, HPE. “We are happy to launch this CEC in Bengaluru to showcase our experience, best practices, and technology innovation in IoT. This facility will help our customers and partners harness the benefits of edge computing, which is increasingly moving computational tasks to where the data is being generated.”

Equipped with HPE’s Hybrid IT offerings, the CEC is co-located with HPE Pointnext Services Global Center, one of the largest technical solutions site for HPE. The center has over 3,000 engineers delivering technical services to customers in over 55 countries in areas such as big data, AI, IoT, intelligent edge, and software defined infrastructure.

“India has emerged as one of the leaders in developing and implementing innovative solutions related to emerging technologies in smart cites, smart agriculture and smart manufacturing,” said Sanjay Mujoo, VP, HPE Pointnext Services. “Through the CEC’s collaborative environment we will work closely with our customers and partners to develop, test, and assist them in the deployment of advanced IoT solutions.”

Last year, HPE launched a Center of Excellence in Andhra Pradesh to skill students in IoT-based agriculture. The facility is designed to provide students with access to advanced IT solutions that are at the leading edge of technology innovation in the agricultural sector to achieve higher food production from finite land resources.