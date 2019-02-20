HPE Launches Platform to Unleash Real-Time Processing at the Telecommunications Edge

HPE announced the HPE Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System to help communication service providers (CSP) capitalize on data-intensive, low-latency services for media delivery, connected mobility, and smart cities. The new system enables CSPs to process vast amounts of data in real time directly at the edge, based on open standards to boost flexibility and reduce costs. HPE also announced collaborations with Samsung and Tech Mahindra to accelerate CSPs 5G adoption, leveraging the HPE Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System to deploy the next generation of edge-centric virtual 5G applications.

IDC forecasts that more than 150 billion devices will be connected across the globe by 2025, most of which will be creating data in real time. As a result, IDC predicts real-time data to represent nearly 30 percent of the Global Datasphere by 2025. Estimated to be 33 zettabytes in 2018, IDC forecasts the Global Datasphere to grow to 175 zettabytes by 2025.

To deliver new services that tap into this massive growth of real-time data, CSPs must transform their telecommunications network edge towards standard IT systems and software-defined architectures, such as virtual radio access networks (vRAN) and virtual cable modem termination systems (vCMTS). The open-standards based HPE Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System was therefore developed as a cost effective replacement for CSPs’ current proprietary edge systems, with enhanced performance and versatility for data-intensive real-time digital services. Additionally, the HPE Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System’s unique design delivers high performance and ultra-low latency for the most demanding use cases, including media streaming, IoT, artificial intelligence, and video analytics, in a compact and ruggedized form factor, equipped with edge-optimized serviceability and remote systems management.

“In the last couple of years, the emergence of 4G has given a tremendous impetus to the telecom revolution ushered by smartphones. Apart from instant access to high-definition content, the high-speed connectivity has enabled users leverage a variety of services related to ecommerce, entertainment, and e-government, said Som Satsangi, MD, HPE India. “As we enter the 5G era, we are set to witness new data-intensive, low-latency use cases – not only for private users, but also for enterprises in areas like the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and video analytics. The launch of the HPE Edgeline EL8000 Converged Edge System and our collaborations with Samsung and Tech Mahindra reaffirms our commitment to offer Indian telecom operators a robust and innovative infrastructure to deliver cutting edge 5G services to subscribers.”