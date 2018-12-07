HPE Launches Edge Platform Solutions Accelerating Business Efficiency

HPE announced new HPE Edgeline Converged Edge System solutions that speed the deployment and simplify the management of edge applications, enabling customers to act on the vast amounts of data generated by machines, assets and sensors from edge to cloud. Based on an open platform, enterprises can seamlessly integrate a broad ecosystem of applications and operational technology (OT) devices for edge deployments – driving efficiency and innovation in industries like manufacturing, energy, and telecommunications. According to Gartner, “by 2022, as a result of digital business projects, 75 percent of enterprise-generated data will be created and processed outside the traditional, centralized data center or cloud, up from less than 10 percent in 2018.”

To turn edge data into insight for real-time action, it must be processed close to its source to avoid the latency, bandwidth, and cost issues of sending the data to a remote data center. However, this opportunity comes with a set of unique challenges, including management of remote infrastructure, and the necessity to seamlessly connect sensors and industrial assets with IT applications at the edge. New software, technology and services for HPE Edgeline Converged Edge Systems – an industry-first infrastructure category that converges OT and enterprise-grade IT in a single system – dramatically simplify and accelerate that task.

“Deploying IoT, edge, and cyber-physical systems is a challenge requiring a fresh look at uniting the physical and digital worlds,” said Rajesh Dhar, Senior Director, Hybrid IT, HPE India. “With today’s announcements, we enable our customers to accelerate the delivery of applications that capitalize on edge data, safeguarded by enterprise-class management. And we lay the groundwork for a new ecosystem of intelligent edge solutions to drive innovation and growth across industries.”

Today, setting up an IoT or cyber-physical system is a laborious undertaking. It requires custom coding to orchestrate OT networks, control systems, and data flows with drivers, middleware, and applications running on IT systems. HPE Edgeline OT Link Platform is an open platform that significantly simplifies this process, reducing cost and time to market.

“We’re excited about the potential of HPE Edgeline OT Link Platform to provide a powerful OT-ready physical platform for advanced OT applications such as Keysight’s PathWave Analytics,” said Christopher Cain, Vice President and General Manager of Keysight Technologies’ Electronic Industrial Products. “Enabling secure IoT devices and effective wireless communications, validated to the latest standards by Keysight’s 5G and IoT test suites, is critical to ensuring the optimal performance for our customer’s IoT solutions. When integrated with HPE’s Edgeline systems, this delivers a potent combination for high-volume measurement processing and real-time local control, while maintaining the highest quality of service.”