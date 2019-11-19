HPE Introduces Kubernetes-Based Platform for Bare-Metal and Edge to Cloud Deployments

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the HPE Container Platform, the industry’s first enterprise-grade Kubernetes-based container platform designed for both cloud-native applications and monolithic applications with persistent storage. With the HPE Container Platform, enterprise customers can accelerate application development for new and existing apps – running on bare-metal or virtualized infrastructure, on any public cloud, and at the edge.

The HPE Container Platform is built on proven innovations from HPE’s acquisitions of BlueData and MapR, together with 100 percent open source Kubernetes. This next-generation solution dramatically reduces cost and complexity by running containers on bare-metal – while providing the flexibility to deploy on virtual machines and cloud instances. Customers benefit from greater efficiency, higher utilization, and improved performance by “collapsing the stack” and eliminating the need for virtualization.

The new platform uniquely addresses the requirements for large-scale enterprise Kubernetes deployments across a wide range of use cases, from machine learning and edge analytics to CI/CD pipelines and application modernization. IT teams can manage multiple Kubernetes clusters with multi-tenant container isolation and pre-integrated persistent storage. Developers have secure on-demand access to their environments so they can develop apps and release code faster, with the portability of containers to build once and deploy anywhere.

“Application development is migrating to containers, and Kubernetes is the de facto standard for container orchestration,” said Rajesh Dhar, Senior Director, Hybrid IT, HPE India. “We’re combining our expertise and intellectual property from recent acquisitions together with open source Kubernetes to deliver an unmatched enterprise-class container platform. Our container-first approach will provide enterprises with a faster and lower cost path to application modernization, optimized for bare-metal and extensible to any infrastructure from edge to cloud.”

Enterprise organizations today recognize that in order to transform and compete in their industry, they need to innovate faster and modernize their applications. To increase the velocity of new application development and drive digital innovation, they’re using containers and Kubernetes to build cloud-native applications with a microservices architecture. Industry analyst research validates this rapid growth for container adoption in the enterprise: