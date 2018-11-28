HPE Introduces Industry-Leading Storage Intelligence to Portfolio

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced new innovations across its intelligent storage solutions to help customers unlock their data’s potential, drive actionable insights into new revenue streams, and deliver impact to their businesses. HPE introduced advancements in its Artificial Intelligence for Operations (AIOps) platform, HPE InfoSight; Expansion of HPE Cloud Volumes, a multicloud storage service, to the United Kingdom and Ireland; HPE Memory-Driven Flash, a new class of enterprise storage built with storage class memory (SCM) and non-volatile memory express (NVMe); and An enhanced partnership for secondary workloads with Cohesity to help customers accelerate their journey to hybrid cloud.

To improve business impact, enterprises need infrastructure that is effortless to manage so they can focus on getting the most out of their data. Customers require seamless data mobility between on-premises and cloud to speed development cycles and protect their data. And they need a storage experience that aligns to their economic needs, with consumption-based models and financial flexibility. HPE enables customers to harness their data and transform their businesses with intelligent storage solutions that adapt and self-adjust in real time, move data seamlessly where it needs to be, and optimizes data to the right economic model.

“Intelligence changes everything,” said Rajesh Dhar, Senior Director, Hybrid IT, HPE India. “Customers using intelligent storage can reap the benefits of AI and stop worrying about their infrastructure. Instead, they can focus on getting more out of their data, whether it be uncovering new revenue opportunities by moving and monetizing data in the cloud and edge, or by extracting the right data insights to improve their products and business models.”