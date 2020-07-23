HPE Discover Virtual Experience (DVE) Received Overwhelming Response from Customers and Partners

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that its HPE Discover Virtual Experience (DVE) has received an overwhelming response from customers and partners globally. Launched on June 23, the DVE began with a keynote by Antonio Neri, President and CEO, HPE, followed by sessions on themes ‘Helping your recovery and accelerating your transformation’ and ‘Leading with technology in an edge-to-cloud world’.

The DVE which runs through the month of July has each of the weeks dedicated to a specific theme. Starting with ‘SMB: Thrive in a new digital world’, followed by ‘Unlock the value of your data’, ‘The cloud that comes to you’, and ‘Software to fuel data-driven transformation’, the Discover Virtual Experience allows you to explore sessions, demos and hands-on labs. As the event continues to feature content in the following weeks this virtual experience of sessions and demos demonstrated successfully a new way to connect with customers and partners, as per their convenience.

As part of DVE, HPE India organized an exclusive invitation-only webinar for its customers and partners on the theme ‘Winning in Adversity’ with Shri. Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Adviser, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India, as the keynote speaker where he shared his views on the current economic reforms and the calibrated measures being taken to navigate the country through these challenging times. Along with him, Som Satsangi, MD – India, HPE shared how HPE is here to help enterprises with best in class technology and holistic solutions. The webinar was attended by over 300 participants.

“We absolutely believe in technology, we want deployment of technology but only for things we can scale,” said Shri. Sanjeev Sanyal, whilst sharing his perspective on the relevance of technology and digital transformation for the government. “Technology is not only software, there is hardware, and many other kinds of technology such as genetic technology, chemical and bio-chemical technology and pharmaceuticals. Also, technology is a tool and not the solution hence you should not first create technology and then find solutions.”