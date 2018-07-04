HPE Deploys Network Data Layer Proof-of-Concept with Deutsche Telekom AG

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Deutsche Telekom AG, announce that they have recently implemented the world’s first Network Data Layer (NDL) Proof-of-Concept integrating various Virtual Network Functions (VNFs) of different vendors in a cloud infrastructure.

Deutsche Telekom deployed NDL uses HPE Shared Data Environment (SDE) and is compliant with the principles of the Unified Data Layer that has been specified in standardization bodies. It simplifies the creation of end-user services by exposing network capabilities to operator’s services and 3rd-party applications, and streamlines performance of the heterogeneous network environments for savings on network resources, and operational efficiency.

The NDL implementation, with multiple virtual instances of HPE’s SDE solution, dealt with diverse traffic patterns (5G UDR/UDSF) and high performance requirements of various stateless VNFs that externally store all their data. As demonstrated, such cloud-native VNFs benefit from a simplified internal architecture regarding redundancy, failure recovery, scalability and operability. Deutsche Telekom implemented a PCRF, as one of the integrated HPE SDE clients in the Proof-of-Concept, in a completely stateless mode and won the Policy Control Award 2018 for “most innovative data monetization solution.]”

Deutsche Telekom and HPE have proven that stateless clients, in combination with a Network Data Layer architecture, significantly reduce the complexity of the overall solution by allowing network topological transparency, improved resiliency, as well as a reduced cloud integration and configuration process.

Sven Langer, Senior Core Network Architect at Deutsche Telekom stated: “HPE’s Network Data Layer implementation allowed a rapid and smooth integration with third party VNFs. Verified response times in a range of 1 millisecond provide an excellent basis for cloud native network functions to externally store all data, especially dynamic context data that allows seamless failovers and improves the customer experience.”

“Globally Communication Service Provider’s (CSPs) are looking for the best approach to evolve to 5G networks as well as innovating to deliver digital services. With the successful roll out in Deutsche Telekom, we intend to take this solution to Indian Telecom Operators who are looking to tap a huge potential in India by deploying 5G virtualized Networks” said Som Satsangi, MD – India, HPE. “Adoption of 5G technology introduces major operational and financial challenges. HPE Shared Data Environment is an essential enabler for this transformation and reduces these risks.”

5G is set to improve coverage, speed and reliability for mobile users whilst giving CSPs the ability to send data with little latency and high precision. 5G will also be an essential component for other emerging IoT technology including smart city functions, car-to-car communication, wireless sensors and mobile wearables.