HPE Brings Hybrid Cloud as a Service to VMware Customers

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the expansion of its partnership with VMware to offer VMware Cloud Foundationas a Service. Through the integration of HPE GreenLake and HPE Synergy with Foundation, the two companies allow mutual customers to keep all their applications, tools and data in-place, while achieving the benefits of cloud and composable infrastructure.

Through HPE GreenLake, mutual customers can benefit from a fully managed hybrid cloud environment in which they only pay for what they consume, lowering TCO by 30% and accelerating new IT project deployment by 65%. The solution is compatible across on and off premises data centers, simple to operate and supports VMs and containers. This dramatically improves the value enterprise customers experience from a hybrid cloud environment, including agility and speed of composability, ability to shift resources from managing infrastructure to innovation.

“Cloud has fundamentally changed customers’ expectations around IT. They seek an experience that allows them to act with agility, and dynamically compose resources based on business demands,” said Phil Davis, President of Hybrid IT at HPE. “VMware and HPE have a long history of co-innovation, and today we are enabling customers to bring the cloud experience to their data center. Our vision is built on a single platform that can span across multiple clouds and puts companies in a better position to take advantage of new business opportunities without the management complexity and cost.”

“Customers demand a cloud experience that offers high levels of flexibility and functionality to deliver consistent infrastructure and operations,” said John Gilmartin, General Manager and Senior Vice President of the HCI Business Unit at VMware. “VMware is working closely with HPE to give our mutual customers the freedom and flexibility to consume hybrid cloud as a service, empowering them to unleash the full potential of the hybrid cloud. This will enable organizations with greater degrees of cost management, business automation, and innovation.”