HPE-Aruba Leads in Enterprise WLAN Market in India

The India enterprise class wireless local area network (WLAN) market showed a 3.2% year over year growth in the first quarter of 2019 (Q1 2019). Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is ranked number 1 as per a leading market research firm. HPE-Aruba’s market share stands at 34.7% in Q1 2019, up by 8.4% from a year earlier and is positioned as the No 1 vendor in this segment.

Digital transformation (DX) initiatives and new business practices are increasingly engaging customers, employees and things via wireless networks. More and more the Cloud based applications are accessed from mobile devices through Apps which is changing the traditional network into mobile first network.

Commenting on the recognition, Santanu Ghose, Director – Aruba India, said, “On the strength of the critical differentiators with focus on security that we provide on Aruba Wifi solutions along with a strong partner eco system has enabled us to be the market leader in WLAN in the Enterprise segment.”

“It validates our commitment to providing customers with resilient & secured connectivity solutions. Our software defined Mobile First Architecture not only gives enterprises, a secure, intelligent network, but also provides IT the visibility and control needed for digital transformation and self-healing networking. Value added services on top of the Aruba wifi network such as asset tracking, presence analytics, etc. has made us the Partner of choice. Aruba is delivering experiences over wifi and it is helping to connect people places and things.”

By leading the mobile revolution and leveraging our domain expertise in Wi-Fi technologies, HPE-Aruba uses data science to optimize every aspect of performance across a wireless environment. HPE-Aruba’s 360 Secure Fabric provides an integrated security framework for IT and security teams to gain back visibility and control of their network, centered around value added services such as analytics. HPE-Aruba’s infrastructure solutions are engineered to deliver enterprise-class performance and mission-critical reliability for customer networks of all sizes.

“The security factor in our solutions is the key to our success. Few conservative segments with mission critical environments like banking and financial sector which are usually reluctant to adopt any new technology, are adopting HPE-Aruba solutions because of its in-built security features. With the dawn of Digital India campaign by the government, sectors like judiciary, education and healthcare are also adopting technology at a much faster rate. Hence, adding to the growth to our customer base”, Santanu added.