HPE announces $500 Million Investment in India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise announced its plan to invest $500 million in India over the next five years. This strategic investment underscores HPE’s long-term commitment to India and will enable the company to grow its operations, manufacturing and employee base in the country, increase its R&D and services exports, as well as invest in technology initiatives to drive positive change for local Indian communities.

“The Modi 2.0 administration’s vision of a $5 trillion economy is impressive and fitting for a country with this level of energy and opportunity,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE and a member of the US-India CEO Forum. “India is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, and our investments will further develop the country as a critical market for HPE’s global business, as well as benefit our customers, partners, employees and the citizens of India.”

“It is a matter of great assurance that a global giant like Hewlett Packard Enterprise is making big investments in India both in manufacturing as well as research and development,” said Mr. Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law & Justice, Communication and Electronics & Information Technology. “This shows the rising confidence of global investors in India’s rapidly growing electronics manufacturing sector and the success of Digital India.”