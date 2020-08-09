HPE Announced Partnership with SAP to Deliver SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud Customer Edition

HPE announced plans to partner with SAP to deliver the customer edition of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud with HPE GreenLake, as a fully managed service at the edge, in the customer’s data center or colocation facility of their choice. Customers will be able to keep their SAP software landscape and data on-premises while gaining the benefits of a subscription-based, agile, elastic, and consistent cloud experience from SAP with HPE GreenLake.

The new offering SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition from SAP addresses a key market requirement for SAP customers. According to research from IDC, organizations state that 70 percent of applications remain outside of the public cloud. There are several factors for this, including application entanglement, data gravity and sovereignty, security and compliance concerns, and the unpredictable and high costs of the public cloud. In fact, with costly data ingress and egress charges, customers can pay more than 2.5 times the cost of storing the data in public cloud, according to 451 Research.

With HPE GreenLake, SAP will be enabled to offer the customer edition of SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud with a consistent, automated cloud experience and their flexible subscription-based as-a-service model. HPE GreenLake’s robust cloud services and compliance analytics tools will enable SAP to offer on-premise white-glove operations and application management services that SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud is known for at the customer’s location of choice. This partnership will be an extension to HPE and SAP’s decades’ long relationship. In addition, SAP chose HPE because of HPE’s global reach and their trusted established brand with our joint customers.

Keith White, senior vice president and general manager, HPE GreenLake Cloud Services, at HPE, said, “We have a tremendous opportunity to build on the extensive proven partnership that HPE and SAP have built over decades, with the combination of our rapidly-growing cloud services business with HPE GreenLake and our market leadership in powering SAP workloads.”

Peter Pluim, EVP, Global Head of Enterprise Cloud Services, at SAP, said, “The new deployment model SAP HANA Enterprise Cloud, customer edition is a direct response to customers who want the flexibility and service level of a managed private cloud, but need to keep their systems in their own data centers, such as public sector and regulated industry customers.”