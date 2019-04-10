HPE and Nutanix Sign Global Agreement to Deliver Hybrid Cloud as a Service

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) and Nutanix (NTNX) announced a global partnership to deliver an integrated hybrid cloud as a Service (aaS) solution to the market. This offering will leverage Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software including its built-in, free AHV hypervisor, delivered through HPEGreenLake to provide customers with a fully HPE-managed hybrid cloud that dramatically lowers total cost of ownership and accelerates time to value. Additionally, as part of the agreement, Nutanix will enable its channel partners to directly sell HPE servers combined with Nutanix’s Enterprise Cloud OS software so that customers can purchase an integrated appliance.

Businesses today are under constant pressure to innovate and accelerate digital transformation. However, current legacy approaches to hybrid IT present many challenges, including complex systems that require large IT operations staff, increasing software licensing and operating costs, and concerns over vendor lock-in. As a result, businesses are losing flexibility in a world that demands choice and agility.

The HPE-Nutanix partnership addresses these challenges by delivering an attractive alternative that reduces cost and complexity. The combined offering will provide fully managed hybrid cloud infrastructure delivered as a Service and deployed in customers’ data centers or co-location facility.

The combination of HPEGreenLake and NutanixEnterprise Cloud OS software is ideal for customers who want to use Nutanix, including its AHV hypervisor technology, to support a range of use cases. These include mission-critical workloads and big data applications; virtualized tier-1 workloads such as SAP, Oracle, and Microsoft; as well as support for virtualized big data applications, such as Splunk and Hadoop.

HPE created the modern on-premises, as a service consumption market with HPEGreenLake. Hundreds of global customers now leverage HPEGreenLake to get the benefits of a cloud experience combined with the security, governance, and application performance of an on-premises environment, while paying for the service based on actual consumption,” said Antonio Neri, president and CEO, HPE. “Today, HPE is expanding its leadership in this market by providing additional choice to customers seeking a hybrid cloud alternative that promises greater agility at lower costs.”

“Our customers tell us that it’s their applications that matter most. Our partnership with HPE will provide Nutanix customers with another choice to make their infrastructure invisible so they can focus on business-critical apps, not the underlying technology,” said Dheeraj Pandey, founder, CEO and chairman of Nutanix. “We are delighted to partner with HPE for the benefit of enterprises looking for the right hybrid cloud solution for their business.”