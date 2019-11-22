HPE and Cray Unveil Comprehensive, Next-Generation HPC and AI Solutions Optimized for the Exascale Era

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced it will deliver the industry’s most comprehensive high-performance computing (HPC) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) portfolio for the exascale era, which is characterized byexplosive data growth and new converged workloads such as HPC, AI, and analytics.

The addition of Cray, Inc., which HPE recently acquired, bolsters HPE’s HPC and AI solutions to now encompass an end-to-end supercomputing architecture across compute, interconnect, software, storage and services, delivered on premises, hybrid or as-a-Service. Now every enterprise can leverage the same foundational HPC technologies that power the world’s fastest systems, and integrate them into their data centers to unlock insights and fuel new discovery.

Digital transformation is driving new data-intensive workloads and real-time analytics operating at an unprecedented scale. New software, compute, interconnect, and storage capabilities are required for customers to unlock the potential of their data and accelerate innovation. HPE delivers solutions for any experience from single, small systems all the way to exascale-class supercomputers with tailored software, interconnect and storage capabilities. This includes solutions for modeling and simulation in weather forecasting, manufacturing and energy sectors, and AI and big data analytics in precision medicine, autonomous vehicles, geospatial imaging and financial services.

“The combination of HPE and Cray will redefine the supercomputing industry by delivering solutions and services that enable customers to thrive in the Exascale Era, helping them achieve significant breakthroughs and advances in business and society,” said Peter Ungaro, Senior Vice President and General Manager, HPC and AI, at HPE. “Customers increasingly turn to HPE as trusted, global partner that can help them harness the full power of data to address their most pressing challenges. Through the combination of HPE and Cray offerings, we now give customers more choice and control in how they apply HPC, to span any size and scale, running in any environment, from on premises to the cloud.”