HPE Advances the Intelligent Data Platform

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced advancements to HPE Primera and HPE Nimble Storage, including an AI-driven, self-healing, and self-optimized system that delivers real-time autonomous operations. This is part of a comprehensive update to the Intelligent Data Platform that provides customers with an AI-driven, built for the cloud, as a service offering that results in unmatched application availability and performance, agility, and automation. New capabilities include:

Self-optimizing system operations with embedded AI in HPE Primera, and advanced cross-stack analytics in HPE InfoSight for Hyper-V

Disaster recovery from a metro-wide disaster with 3-site replication across global sites for HPE Primera and HPE Nimble Storage, and near-instant asynchronous replication for HPE Primera

All-NVMe support for HPE Primera that improves performance density, and Storage Class Memory for HPE Nimble Storage that delivers 2X faster response times

On-demand storage automation optimized for virtualization and containers for HPE Primera

“Now more than ever, to maintain business continuity, organizations must protect their data in order to operate efficiently and without disruption,” said Omer Asad, VP, and GM of HPE Primera and HPE Nimble Storage. “HPE Primera and HPE Nimble Storage customers are able to accelerate innovation and adapt to the changing circumstances of their businesses, while also preserving cash flow via HPE GreenLake, without compromise to applications. HPE reduces risk, eliminates the complexity and lowers costs associated with data protection, and has the world’s smartest storage that utilizes AI to self-optimize in real-time, giving customers the power to run their infrastructure with agility and reliability.”

“HPE has been a collaborator in developing our storage strategy and moving to HPE Primera has helped deliver solid infrastructure,” said Scott Hood, Senior Manager, Deloitte ITS, Deloitte Services LP. “We have mission-critical applications using HPE Primera and having an infrastructure that is simple to manage and self-optimized can save us time managing our IT systems so we can better focus on serving our customers.”