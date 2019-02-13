HP Reinvents PC with new Premium Spectre series

HP unveiled the new premium Spectre range that sets the bold standard for premium PC innovation. With this range comprising the HP Spectre Folio and HP Spectre x360, HP has reinvented every aspect of the PC from the material used to build it, to the experiences it can deliver. The result is the transformative form factor designed for true mobility and equipped to easily adapt to everyday use cases.

There is a growing desire for personal computing devices that enable new experiences and are built for busy, on-the-go lifestyles. This is especially true for customers looking to purchase a premium device, who spend a significant amount of time using their laptop outside of the home.

“HP continues to create the world’s most exciting devices that are leading the PCs into a new era of innovation. By listening to the needs of our customers and leveraging our design and engineering capabilities, HP is setting new benchmarks for the industry,” said Sumeer Chandra, Managing Director, HP Inc. India.

“HP has always believed in insights-based innovation that allows us to deliver the PC experiences that users want. The new HP Spectre series has made a breakthrough in design, versatility and connectivity. The HP Spectre Folio and Spectre x360 achieve the perfect balance of beautiful design, cutting edge engineering and outstanding performance,” said Vickram Bedi, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP Inc. India.