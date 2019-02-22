HP introduces the “new water based” Latex R Series technology for commercial printing in India

HP at Media Expo launched the HP Latex R Series, the first hybrid latex technology that merges HP’s flexible printing capabilities into rigid printing. The HP Latex R Series also pioneers white ink capabilities with the introduction of HP Latex White Ink.

The HP Latex R series brings high speed and quality to a wide range of rigid materials, such as foamboards, foam PVC, cardboard, fluted polypropylene, solid plastics, aluminum, wood and glass among others. Unlike UV printing technology, which creates a thick layer of ink that completely covers the material, HP’s water-based Latex Inks preserve the look and feel while delivering odorless prints that are both safe for the environment and the customer. The water-based ink introduced also opens up a new line of creative ideas and design and gives the opportunity of mixing vibrant colors without damaging the look and feel of the material.

The innovations introduced by HP in the Latex R series help in delivering a glossier and smoother image apart from decreasing the turnout time. The variety of creative options tagged with these innovations will help the customers in delivering over the edge results to the consumers.

“With the new HP Latex Rigid Technology, our customers can expand their offering into new, high-value applications while also opening fresh creative ideas and concepts for sign and display that provide their users greater value. Also, White ink has been a consistent problem for the industry. Traditionally it uses bigger and heavier pigment particles that frequently clog printheads, or the opaque mixture becomes separated and settles to the bottom of the ink reservoir. Until now, physically shaking the reservoirs often has been the necessary solution, through HP’s investment in innovation around chemistry and engineering, the white ink solution with the HP Latex R Series is an industry breakthrough.” Said Mr. Vitesh Sharma, Country Manager, Large Format Production Business, HP Inc.