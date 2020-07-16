HP Introduces Powerful New Global Partner Program in India

HP Inc. unveiled HP Amplify, a first-of-its-kind global1 channel partner program optimized to drive dynamic partner growth and deliver consistent end-customer experiences. Built on a single, integrated structure, HP Amplify provides the insights, capabilities, and collaboration tools needed to drive growth as digital transformation and customer purchasing behaviors continue to evolve. The new program goes into effect on November 1, 2020, for commercial partners with retail partners slated to transition in the second half of 2021.

By consolidating HP’s best partner products, tools, and training into one intuitive program, HP Amplify removes complexity, making it easier for partners to take advantage of its many benefits and engage customers on a deeper level. Now comprised of just two distinct tracks – Synergy and Power – with clear compensation levels, HP Amplify provides partners with the flexibility to invest in value-added services and capabilities. The more a partner invests in these capabilities, the higher the rewards.

“Today’s buyer expects streamlined, automated, and personalized experiences. To thrive in this changing environment – with data as the new currency – requires a combined shift to relate to our customers as individuals, not markets,” said Christoph Schell, HP Chief Commercial Officer. “HP Amplify not only makes it easier for partners to do business with HP – it provides partners with a clear path to ready their business and succeed in today’s environment and beyond – to capitalize on emerging trends and play a central role in the evolving customer buying journey.”

Currently, HP has over 1400 commercial partners under its India market which also includes business operations of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Through these partners, HP engages with customers from the government and enterprise segment and in some cases, they work with customers from SMB and SOHO segments as well.

Customers have dramatically altered how they research and buy technology and how they engage with brands, buying more products and services through digital channels, such as e-commerce, partner portals, and marketplaces. At the same time, technology and digital transformation are advancing at an astounding pace while business models are shifting from simple transactions focused on selling products to contractual relationships.

For the IT industry overall, and the channel specifically, it means business, as usual, is no longer an option. With the introduction of HP Amplify, HP is taking decisive actions to capitalize on these shifts, arming partners for future growth and to deliver a more satisfying customer experience.

“HP and its partners have a tremendous opportunity to reinvent our route to market approach and the way we engage with our customers”, said Gurpreet Brar, Head, Channel Sales & Distribution, HP India market. “In order to address these opportunities, there is a need to embrace a new digital-first business model. We’re making this leap together, by investing in our ecosystem to strengthen our shared capabilities”, he added.