HP global study establishes sustainability as a new workplace standard for successful businesses

HP unveiled a new study underscoring the importance of sustainable business practices in recruiting, hiring and retaining top talent. It also finds that employees are more productive, motivated and engaged when working for an employer who is leading the charge in social responsibility. The global 20,000 participant survey found that 61 percent believe Sustainability is mandatory for businesses. Of those interviewed, 56 percent believe that ignoring environmental impact in the workplace is as bad as ignoring diversity and inclusion.

For many businesses, the first wave of sustainable changes was addressed through big ticket items like LEED building certification and energy efficient lighting. Now they are focusing on the next layer of easily overlooked sustainable improvements like composting and the direct purchase of renewable energy.

“The study released today proves what HP has suspected for many years – businesses, and their workforce, are demanding higher levels of sustainability and quality from their suppliers,” said Dave McQuarrie, Global Head of Print Business Management, HP Imaging and Printing. “HP has been committed to sustainable impact for decades. By reducing reliance on single-use plastics and delivering more sustainable supplies we are fulfilling a critical part of our reinvention journey and commitment to the environment.”