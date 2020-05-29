HP addresses the printing needs of SMBs, ‘Work From Home’ professionals

To address the printing needs of Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) and Home users impacted by movement restrictions, HP India has announced a new set of offers and updates. The HP Neverstop printer, designed with smart printing technology to boost efficiency for small to medium businesses and home printing, now comes with an extra HP Toner reload kit. This offer is aimed at reducing the need for our customers to step out to purchase a reload, while restrictions in place.

Users can avail of this offer by redeeming the coupon accompanying the printers till July 31, 2020. This free, easy-to-use HP Toner reload kit will provide our customers the capacity to print an additional 2500 pages*. The HP Neverstop printers come with an Inbox yield of 5000 pages*, and with the product redemption offer. consumers can now get up to 7500 pages that greatly enhance their business productivity.

Sunish Raghavan, Director, Printing Systems, HP Inc. India Market said, “We at HP, have always been at the forefront of innovations that enable our customers to work, learn and play from home seamlessly. The HP Neverstop, with its unique features of cost-efficient printing, easy to reload toners, offers an unparalleled experience of reliability, business continuity, to the SMBs, and working professionals.”

The solution in your hands: Do It Yourself

Consumers can easily install and setup the HP Neverstop printer and even change the toner, without the hassle of any technician visiting home and avoid contact. With the toner alert system and 15-sec mess-free reload the device offers the convenience of self-reliance to reduce common printing interruptions.

With minimum external support, a user can get the device up and running without losing any productive time. The WIFI Direct variant in the multifunction and single-function devices ensures the convenience of seamless, router-less connectivity with mobile devices. The HP Neverstop printer is a safe and low energy drawing printing solution for ‘Work from Home environment’ as certified by Blue Angel and Energy Star.

Super smart Savings

Saving cost is a top priority for small to medium businesses and home users. The device offers a reduced printing cost of 29 paise per page* and ensures minimal running cost giving the small to medium businesses an opportunity to save operational cost and hence increase productivity The device also offers support to remote education with easy operation and reduced printing cost.

HP Laser Lineage: Best-in-Class built

The compact device is easy to manage and operate and is apt for a seamless working from home experience. It has the capacity to print up to 5,000 pages* straight out of the box and save 80 percent cost on HP toner. Moreover, the HP Neverstop 1200 series is enabled with the Optical Character Recognition (OCR) feature, to enhance greater productivity in storage, search, and editing of scanned documents. Hence, the long-lasting operational capacity of the device supports remote working and learning without any interruption.