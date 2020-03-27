How Autodesk Is Helping Communities, Customers, and Employees Impacted by COVID-19

With the coronavirus (COVID-19) affecting communities, families, and people around the world, this is a difficult time for all of us. Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected, directly or indirectly. At Autodesk, our priority remains the health and wellbeing of our employees, customers, and partners.

Beyond the health and safety of the Autodesk community, we are also working to ensure our customers have reliable access to their software and Autodesk support. To that end, Autodesk is closely monitoring the guidance provided by governments and health organizations so we can make informed decisions with our entire community in mind.

Our goal is to respond quickly and compassionately, while balancing the needs of all the constituencies in our community. We are taking several precautionary measures to minimize the potential impact of coronavirus to our communities and our business. As we have updates to share on how we’re supporting customers, employees and communities impacted by COVID-19, expect us to share them here.