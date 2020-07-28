HONOR Partners with Flipkart to Enter Indian Laptop Segment with MagicBook 15

HONOR announced its foray into the fast growing laptop market in India with Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce platform. It will be launching soon its first flagship laptop, HONOR MagicBook 15, which is packed with cutting-edge technology, powerful performance and a sleek design for a holistic intelligent experience.

HONOR aims to take its commitment of strengthening the brand’s all-scenario, 1+8+N IoT strategy forward, and the latest HONOR MagicBook 15 is step further to expand the portfolio for consumers. Poised to provide consumers with innovative yet seamless experience, the new laptop will be available for millions of Flipkart consumers across the country. The perfect definition of HONOR’s TechChic positioning, MagicBook15 perfectly blends among young professionals who are looking for a multi-tasker which offers ultimate portability, and a device to meet their efficiency from work to play.

HONOR MagicBook 15 has received an overwhelming response globally and the brand is all set to replicate the global success for HONOR fans in the Indian market. Designed keeping in mind the various needs and requirements of the stylish, design conscious & tech enthusiasts, the user-friendly MagicBook 15 is equipped with fast charging, privacy & safety features and capabilities to handle rigorous usage and multitasking seamlessly.

Commenting on the partnership with Flipkart, Mr. Charles Peng, President, HONOR India said, “Our partnership with Flipkart goes a long way and we are delighted to mark our foray into the Indian laptop industry with our first flagship laptop – HONOR MagicBook 15. Flipkart’s deep understanding of the Indian consumer base and its long standing relationship with them will be crucial in taking our flagship product across the length and breadth of the country. As we venture into this new journey as part of our 1+8+N strategy in India, reflects our dedication towards providing quality options to consumers as well as meeting their increasing requirements and changing needs with industry’s best offerings, at competitive pricing.”

Sharing his views on the announcement, Rakesh Krishnan, Senior Director at Flipkart said, “As a homegrown e-commerce marketplace, Flipkart understands the evolving requirements of consumers and is in a constant pursuit to bring industry-best technology solutions in collaboration with our ecosystem partners. Laptop is a rapidly evolving segment in India with consumers preferring high performance laptops to meet their work and learn from home requirements. We are delighted to partner HONOR to introduce their laptop portfolio to millions of our consumers.”